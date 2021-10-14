Avera Medical Minute
October 13th Plays of the Week

Top plays from football golf and tennis
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It appeared a touchdown was imminent when Southern Illinois went for it on 4th and goal. Nobody could have predicted, though, that the one scoring would be SDSU’s Malik Lofton!

De Smet’s Kalen Garry had four very different touchdowns in the first half against Castlewood, returning a punt for a score, catching a touchdown and running for two more.

A fake punt didn’t fool Howard’s Jace Sifore, whose unbelievable interception helped lead the Tigers to victory at Garretson.

A pair of state golf champions are up next. Sioux Falls Christian’s Kaleb Jost won the State A title by two strokes while Watertown’s Jake Olson went wire to wire in the AA meet, shooting two under par for the tournament.

But our number one is truly a first for Jefferson High School! Avery Summers claimed the top flight AA Singles Tennis Title, becoming the first in school history to win a state championship.

And those are your DNN Plays of the Week.

