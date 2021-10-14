Police: Victim in Sunday assault dies from injuries, two arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The victim in last weekend’s assault has died from his injuries, police say.

Sioux Falls Police were called to a reported assault near 8th Street and Indiana Avenue at around 10:30 pm Sunday. Two men assaulted another man, police say. The victim, 32-year-old Christopher Joel Mousseaux, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and had been in critical condition.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the area and were able to identify the suspects.

28-year-old Jeff Pour and 26-year-old Steven Tuopeh were arrested Tuesday night. They are both charged with aggravated assault.

Police say there has not been a change in the charges yet, pending an autopsy.

