Sanford Health executive vice president leaving health system

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health Executive Vice President Micah Aberson is stepping down, the health system confirmed Thursday.

According to the Sanford Health website, Aberson oversees many parts of the health system operationally, including Sanford Health Plan, Sanford World Clinic, Sanford Research, Sanford Profile, Sanford Foundation, and other areas like sports, marketing and public policy.

This is a developing story.

