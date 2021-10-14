SDSU volleyball coach building winning culture in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dan Georgalas and his South Dakota State volleyball team hit the road after another good win at Frost Arena last night. They beat arch rival II North Dakota State 3-1 behind Crystal Burk’s 17 kills.

Sydney Andrews and Ella Thompson also had big games for the Jacks who improved to 12-6 for the season with the win. They are definitely heading in the right direction.

Dan Georgalas says, ”Number one I think it’s just culture. We’re putting a lot of effort into leaderships skills and mental skills training. You win in the locker room first is a big common theme in our program. So once we have that strong foundation which we do it just needs to be worked on every day. We keep on training new skills and improving our systems and all those little process details will equal more victories in the future.”

The Jacks are 4-3 in Summit League play in addition to the 12 wins overall. And they are 8-1 at Frost Arena.

They play at Denver Thursday and Omaha Saturday before returning home to host the Coyotes a week from Friday.

