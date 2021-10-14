Avera Medical Minute
State Soccer Championship Saturday Preview

4 title games Saturday at Howard Wood Field
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The championship games are now set in boys and girls soccer for Saturday.

The thriller was in the Boys “AA” game at Howard Wood where O’Gorman trailed Washington thanks to this nifty goal by Hagos Suleyman. But with 4 minutes left Evan Beier sent the game to overtime where they traded goals. And it ended with a shootout and Gabriel Ripperda tallied the game-winner for the defending champs who were not favored to win it again with 6 losses.

The Knights will face Yankton after the Bucks beat RC Stevens 3-2 on a goal by Gavin Fortner with 4 minutes left for the win.

The Girls “AA” final features Roosevelt after Isabel Peterson scored the only goal against Lincoln for the win.

They will face RC Stevens. The Raiders Emily Comes gave therm the lead at 2-1 in Aberdeen yesterday and then tallied again for insurance.

Girls A Championship 11:00 AM West Central vs. Dakota Valley

Boys A Championship 1:00 PM SF Christian vs. Tea Area

Girls AA Championship 5:00 PM Roosevelt vs. RC Stevens

Boys AA Championship 7:00 PM O’Gorman vs. Yankton

All 4 games will be played at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

