Supply struggles expected to worsen for farmers following John Deere Strike

By Cordell Wright
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Following the strike by John Deere employees, suppliers expect shortages to worsen for farmers amidst harvest season.

“The supply chain issues that everybody talks about, we’ve been dealing with that in our larger equipment for a couple of years already,” Stan Schaal said, a John Deere salesman for Pfeifer’s Implement Co.

An estimated 10,000 John Deere employees went on strike today after the United Auto Workers Union did not come to an agreement last night.

The worker strike is expected to worsen the shortage but in a different area.

“The strike right now that they’re talking about is going to be more of a parts type issue,” Schaal said.

These shortages have added stress for farmers during their already busy harvest season.

“In the back of our heads, it’s been a major troubling feeling that we might not be able to go ahead with the harvest if one little thing happens,” Kyle Schnabel said, a 3rd generation farmer.

Schaal says the best way to try and avoid falling victim to a breakdown and dealing with the parts shortage is to stay on top of maintenance for all your equipment.

