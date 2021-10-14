Avera Medical Minute
Turner glad to be part of the returning core of veterans on the Stampede

JP is one of the leaders as a returning Herd player
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Stampede have several veterans back from last year’s team. And guys like JP Turner are enjoying their new roles as leaders of this team.

It comes with the territory being one of the older guys. And it’s a group that he feels is ready to take on that leadership role. J.P. says, ”I think we have the right guys back, guys who are ready to bring back a winning culture and guys who do the right thing. And the new guys follow that order and follow that culture and do the same thing.”

The Herd are hoping to get back in the win column Friday night when they host the Sioux City Musketeers at the Premier Center. They lost to the Muskies 5-2 in Sioux City earlier this month.

