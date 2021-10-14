University of South Dakota host panel discussion on NCAA name, image, and likeness policy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The NCAA recently amended its rules to now allow college athletes to financially benefit from their Name, Image, and Likeness. On Wednesday the University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business and Knudson School of Law held a discussion Wednesday in Sioux Falls about what the policy change could mean for the future of college athletics.

Currently, name, image, and likeness policies are different in each state, and here in South Dakota, new policies needed to be put in place.

“We really started from scratch here, ourselves and South Dakota State University worked closely together to work with the board of regents to craft a policy,” said David Herbster, USD Athletic Director.

We are still in the early stages of college athletes being able to use their Name, Image, and Likeness, but the panel talked about the eventual need for nationwide rulings.

“In the end, it’s going to have to go to congress, so the federal congress in Washington D.C. is going to need to create a regulatory framework of which everyone can follow and understand these are the rules for college athletics moving forward,” said Tyler Custis, USD Associate Professor.

While it is impossible to predict what will come in the future, the panel members believe this is just the start of the changes to college athletics.

“Fans of college athletics are going to see some very big changes in the near future,” said Custis. “There’s already been the dominoes start to fall which could lead to even something like the athletes being employees for institutions,” said Custis.

The focus currently on the Name, Image, and Likeness revolve around what deals athletes can make, but the new policy could open a new can of worms.

“It opens the door for more people being involved in potential sponsorships or potential nefarious deals with college athletes, so it’s something the NCAA and the member institutions are going to have to pay very close attention to, that student-athletes aren’t put in situations where potentially bad things or criminal things could occur,” said Custis.

Speakers at the event hope to be able to have more discussions involving name, image, and likeness, along with future changes to the policy.

