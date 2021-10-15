2021 South Dakota pheasant season to boost economies throughout the state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many hunters began arriving at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for the opening of pheasant season Thursday but many more will be coming through the gates throughout Friday and in the coming weeks.

“Non-residents just enjoy coming back renewing old friendships and meeting folks maybe they’ve been hunting on their place for many years in the past or their father or grandfather came hunting there in the past so it’s a great family festival atmosphere,” said South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Regional Supervisor Emmett Keyser.

With so many hunters coming to the state pheasant season is always a way to boost local economies so experience Sioux Falls is holding their annual welcoming event for hunters at the airport.

“We’ll be handing out some hunting Brandon mugs we do that every year so people can collect those then we’ll have different information on Sioux Falls in general people are looking for places to stay restaurants shopping and things like that,” said Experience Sioux Falls Communications Manager Matt Barthel.

Many hunters are still flocking to South Dakota despite drought conditions throughout the state that could impact the number of pheasants for this year’s hunting season.

“Usually dry weather isn’t too bad for pheasants, but it did get to be a bit extreme so we know we lost some birds early in the summer but later in the summer we got some rain so hens renested so there’s going to be some late broods and some young birds on the landscape,” said South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Terrestrial Resources Supervisor Josh Delger.

The 2021 traditional pheasant hunting season runs from Oct. 16 through Jan. 31 where hunters can bag a daily limit of three birds.

