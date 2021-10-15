Avera Medical Minute
320 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Friday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 320 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 149,996. 141,939 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased to 5,868.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 decreased below 200 to 185. Overall, 7,660 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 440,784 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 409,984 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated. 28,756 booster shots have been administered in the state.

The state reported seven new COVID-19 deaths Friday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,189.

