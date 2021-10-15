Another Cool, Blustery Day Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Fall made an appearance yesterday with highs in the 50s, which ran a couple degrees below average. The cool weather lingers for one more day, along with the breezy conditions, but warmer weather settles in for the weekend.

TODAY: We’ll have a little more sunshine in the forecast than yesterday, but the winds will still be on the gusty side and it’ll remain on the cooler side as well. Winds will be out of the WNW to NW at 10-25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

TONIGHT: A few clouds during the evening hours will give way to clear skies heading into the overnight hours. Winds will remain out of the W to WNW and decrease to 5-15 mph. Lows will drop into the 30s and there will be areas of frost, especially in northeast South Dakota. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for the southeastern parts of the area from 2 AM to 10 AM.

SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY: Skies will be clear Saturday and Sunday as high pressure takes over. Some clouds trickle in for Monday as a warm front pushes through. A cold front will start to approach the Dakotas Monday night. Winds will be out of the W Saturday, shifting to the S and SW for Sunday. Winds remain southerly into Monday, but will become breezy once again. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday, with upper 60s to mid 70s Sunday and Monday.

TUESDAY THROUGH NEXT WEEKEND: A cold front will bring in cooler air once again for the middle of the week and along with that, a chance for showers Tuesday night through Wednesday night. There could be a few snowflakes that mix in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning and also Wednesday night, mainly north of I-90. After that, conditions will improve to round out the weekend, heading into the weekend. Highs range from the 50s west to around 70 southeast Tuesday, dropping into the upper 40s to mid 50s Wednesday, then rounding out in the mid 50s to low 60s Thursday into next weekend.

