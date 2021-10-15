Brookings announces winners of “Your Shot to Win” COVID-19 vaccine incentive
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Brookings has announced the winners of the “Your Shot to Win” COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
The City of Brookings announced a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program including $50,000 in cash prizes as well as $10,000 in scholarships in September. City officials say the “Your Shot to Win” sweepstakes provided a great way for Brookings County residents and SDSU students to get their COVID-19 vaccination.
Prizes included ten $5,000 cash prizes as well as ten $1,000 scholarships to South Dakota State University students.
The city says in total, the campaign attracted more than 4,300 entries.
The 10 $5,000 cash prize winners include:
- Cheryl Berkland
- Erica Sanderson
- Kyle Jaggi
- Jesse Crosby
- Heidi Fields
- Barbara Horten
- Erika Klein
- Rose Konehne
- Ayden Hyde
- Ross Abraham
The 10 $1,000 SDSU scholarship winners include:
- Max Baloun
- Melissa Hagedorn
- Kayley Myers
- Jesse O’Neill
- Diane Kayije
- Rebekah Odland
- Raygen Randall
- Lauren Olson
- Buddhi Lamsal
- Allison Beranek
For more information about COVID-19 resources, visit www.cityofbrookings-sd.gov/covid19.
