Brookings announces winners of “Your Shot to Win” COVID-19 vaccine incentive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Brookings has announced the winners of the “Your Shot to Win” COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

The City of Brookings announced a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program including $50,000 in cash prizes as well as $10,000 in scholarships in September. City officials say the “Your Shot to Win” sweepstakes provided a great way for Brookings County residents and SDSU students to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

Prizes included ten $5,000 cash prizes as well as ten $1,000 scholarships to South Dakota State University students.

The city says in total, the campaign attracted more than 4,300 entries.

The 10 $5,000 cash prize winners include:

Cheryl Berkland

Erica Sanderson

Kyle Jaggi

Jesse Crosby

Heidi Fields

Barbara Horten

Erika Klein

Rose Konehne

Ayden Hyde

Ross Abraham

The 10 $1,000 SDSU scholarship winners include:

Max Baloun

Melissa Hagedorn

Kayley Myers

Jesse O’Neill

Diane Kayije

Rebekah Odland

Raygen Randall

Lauren Olson

Buddhi Lamsal

Allison Beranek

For more information about COVID-19 resources, visit www.cityofbrookings-sd.gov/covid19.

