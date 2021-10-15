Avera Medical Minute
Brookings announces winners of "Your Shot to Win" COVID-19 vaccine incentive

The City of Brookings is giving away $50,000 in cash prizes as well as $10,000 in scholarships...
The City of Brookings is giving away $50,000 in cash prizes as well as $10,000 in scholarships as part of a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Brookings has announced the winners of the “Your Shot to Win” COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

The City of Brookings announced a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program including $50,000 in cash prizes as well as $10,000 in scholarships in September. City officials say the “Your Shot to Win” sweepstakes provided a great way for Brookings County residents and SDSU students to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

Prizes included ten $5,000 cash prizes as well as ten $1,000 scholarships to South Dakota State University students.

The city says in total, the campaign attracted more than 4,300 entries.

The 10 $5,000 cash prize winners include:

  • Cheryl Berkland
  • Erica Sanderson
  • Kyle Jaggi
  • Jesse Crosby
  • Heidi Fields
  • Barbara Horten
  • Erika Klein
  • Rose Konehne
  • Ayden Hyde
  • Ross Abraham

The 10 $1,000 SDSU scholarship winners include:

  • Max Baloun
  • Melissa Hagedorn
  • Kayley Myers
  • Jesse O’Neill
  • Diane Kayije
  • Rebekah Odland
  • Raygen Randall
  • Lauren Olson
  • Buddhi Lamsal
  • Allison Beranek

For more information about COVID-19 resources, visit www.cityofbrookings-sd.gov/covid19.

