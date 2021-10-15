Coyotes take over Summit lead with five set win at Omaha

OMAHA, NE (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota rallied from a 2-1 set deficit to hand Omaha its first Summit League loss of the season in a thrilling five-set match that lasted two hours and 32 minutes on Thursday at Baxter Arena.

The Coyotes, hitting .325, won the opening set 25-17 before falling in sets two and three by two-point margins, 23-25 and 25-27. A 25-22 win in the fourth set led to a deciding winner take all fifth that produced yet another two-point margin with the visitors taking it 15-13 on an Elizabeth Juhnke kill.

Juhnke, a junior, posted season highs of 24 kills and 22 digs in the match as South Dakota improved to 10-7 overall and moved into first place in the Summit League at 7-1.

Omaha, meanwhile, fell to 6-1 in Summit League play, now tied with Denver for second, and 9-8 overall.

South Dakota had season-highs of 72 kills, 67 assists and 115 digs during a match that saw 15 lead changes and 44 tie scores.

The Coyotes had six attackers register seven or more kills, led by Juhnke, who reached 20 plus kills in a match for the second time this season. It’s also the second time this season she has posted a 20 kill, 20 dig match.

Madison Harms had 15 kills and five total blocks while Aimee Adams added 10 kills and 11 digs for her second double-double of the season. Sami Slaughter had eight kills and a career-high eight digs while Maddie Wiedenfeld also had eight kills to go with one solo block and six assisted blocks.

Madison Jurgens, meanwhile, matched her career-high with seven kills while also contributing 51 assists and a season-high 20 digs.

Defensively, the Coyotes had five register double figures in digs led by Lolo Weideman’s career-high 32. Brooklyn Bollweg had a career-high 14 digs.

The first set was tied at 13-13 before South Dakota scored the next four points and went on to register an eight-point set win. Juhnke had seven kills and Harms four in the opening set.

The Coyotes trailed 22-19 in set two, only to score four straight points to take a 23-22 lead, before Omaha scored the final three points of the set. Harms had seven of the team’s 18 kills in set two.

Set three was tied at 19-19, then again at 22-22, 23-23, 24-24 and 25-25 before Omaha closed it out to take a 2-1 set advantage.

South Dakota trailed 19-18 in set four before closing on an 7-3 run as Juhnke had seven kills and seven digs in the set.

The deciding fifth set saw one lead change and four ties, the last coming at 10-10. Kills from Harms, Adams and Juhnke to close it out were sandwiched around an Omaha service error and attack error giving the Coyotes the victory.

South Dakota closes out the first rotation through the Summit League with Saturday’s test at Denver.

