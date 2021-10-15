Culver’s ‘Curderburger’ a hit in home state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - What started as an April Fool’s joke has Wisconsin residents scrambling to find Culver’s latest creation.

Culver’s released a limited edition Curderburger on Friday, in honor of National Cheese Curd Day, and people were quickly lining up to pick up one, or two, or (the maximum) five in the company’s home state.

Shortly after noon, a spokesperson for the company told our sister station NBC15, that all of the Madison, Wisconsin area locations had sold out.

A Culver’s Restuarant in Sioux Falls says sales have been steady and expect to be sold out of the Curderburger by the end of the day. The company says stores only got 192.

According to the company, a Curderburger will be a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a blend of yellow and white cheddar Cheese Curds that have been lumped together and breaded.

