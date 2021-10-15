Avera Medical Minute
Culver’s Curderburger sells out quickly across Madison 🧀🍔

Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What started as an April Fool’s joke is almost a reality - at least briefly.

Culver’s released a limited edition Curderburger on Friday, in honor of National Cheese Curd Day, and people were quickly lining up to pick up one... or two... or (the maximum) five. At that rate, they weren’t going to last long.

Shortly after noon, a spokesperson for the company released a statement saying all of the Madison area locations had sold out. At the time, he recommended people in the surrounding area to call their local one to see if they had any, but a quick survey found they were selling as fast elsewhere too.

According to the company, a Curderburger will be a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a blend of yellow and white cheddar Cheese Curds that have been lumped together and breaded.

Members of the NBC15 Morning Show got to taste test the delicacy on Thursday, with NBC15′s Tim Elliott describing it as “transformative.”

The company will also be giving away Curderburger t-shirts. Diners who try one and then upload either a picture of them eating it or a photo of their receipt to Culver’s Curderburger webpage by Oct. 22 will be entered to win one.

