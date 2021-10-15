Dog day in Hartford as Madison Bulldogs dominate at West Central

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of fourth down conversions in the first half helped the unbeaten Madison Bulldogs, ranked #1 in the 11AA poll, jump out to a big lead at West Central and they never looked back, defeating the Trojans 27-7 on Thursday night in Hartford.

Madison (8-0) hosts Sioux Falls Christian a week from tomorrow to close out the regular season.

West Central (4-4) will visit Tea that same day.

