Dog day in Hartford as Madison Bulldogs dominate at West Central

Top-Ranked Madison wins at #4 Trojans 27-7
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of fourth down conversions in the first half helped the unbeaten Madison Bulldogs, ranked #1 in the 11AA poll, jump out to a big lead at West Central and they never looked back, defeating the Trojans 27-7 on Thursday night in Hartford.

Madison (8-0) hosts Sioux Falls Christian a week from tomorrow to close out the regular season.

West Central (4-4) will visit Tea that same day.

