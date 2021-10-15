Avera Medical Minute
Hills-Beaver Creek takes down Red Rock Central

Patriots end rare two-game skid with 24-6 victory
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HILLS, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots ended a rare two-game losing streak on Thursday night with a 24-6 victory over visiting Red Rock Central. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

The Patriots conclude the regular season on Wednesday at Edgerton/Ellsworth at 7:00 PM.

