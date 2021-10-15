Avera Medical Minute
No injuries in home fire in central Sioux Falls Friday

(WIFR)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Friday morning.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to the 1000 block of E. 8th Street just after 8 am for a fire in a home’s basement. Fire Rescue says arriving crews saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a basement window. The fire was extinguished in approximately 20 minutes, according to officials.

There were no reported injuries and multiple pets were found and given back to the owners.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire.

