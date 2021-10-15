Avera Medical Minute
Pierre’s speed kills & elevates them back to state title contention

Govs seeking fifth consecutive 11AA crown
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pierre football has two more weeks to go and we’ll see them tomorrow night on Football Friday when the Govs visit Aberdeen.

Many thought the quest for a fifth straight 11AA state title would be derailed by the loss of size and experience from last year’s team. So far, with All-State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz at the controls, the Govs are proving that speed kills. They’re 6-1 with the lone loss coming to 11AAA’s top team, Harrisburg.

