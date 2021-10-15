Roncalli rolls in regular season finale against Mobridge-Pollock
Cavaliers finish 6-2 after defeating Tigers 43-14
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After seeing their lead over Mobridge-Pollock shrink to a point early in the second quarter, the Aberdeen Roncalli Cavaliers outscored the Tigers 36-8 the rest of the way to finish off a convincing 43-14 victory on Thursday night at Dacotah Bank Stadium on the campus of Northern State University.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
