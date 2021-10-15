SDSU police: Unkown man entered woman’s dorm room

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after they say an unknown man entered a woman’s dorm room on the South Dakota State University campus Thursday.

University Police reports the suspect entered the woman’s dorm room in Caldwell Hall just before 5 am through an adjacent unlocked and unoccupied room. The woman was woken by the man after he reportedly touched her. The suspect fled after the woman shined a light on him.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5′8″ to 5′10″ with a stocky build, blonde hair, and was wearing a dark ball cap, grey sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

University Police is seeking information about the individual and his whereabouts as they believe there is potential for ongoing threat. University Police can be contacted at 605-688-5117.

University and community resources can be found at sdstate.edu/safety-security.

