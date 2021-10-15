Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SDSU police: Unkown man entered woman’s dorm room

Students return to campuses across South Dakota.
Students return to campuses across South Dakota.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after they say an unknown man entered a woman’s dorm room on the South Dakota State University campus Thursday.

University Police reports the suspect entered the woman’s dorm room in Caldwell Hall just before 5 am through an adjacent unlocked and unoccupied room. The woman was woken by the man after he reportedly touched her. The suspect fled after the woman shined a light on him.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5′8″ to 5′10″ with a stocky build, blonde hair, and was wearing a dark ball cap, grey sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

University Police is seeking information about the individual and his whereabouts as they believe there is potential for ongoing threat. University Police can be contacted at 605-688-5117.

University and community resources can be found at sdstate.edu/safety-security.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Police: Iowa teen admitted to killing parents to ‘take charge of his life’
28-year-old Jeff Pour and 26-year-old Steven Tuopeh were both charged with aggravated assault.
Police: Victim in Sunday assault dies from injuries, two arrested
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre’s company ordered to repay $828K in misspent welfare cash
Jonothan Barnette, 24, joined the U.S. Marine Corps four years ago. He was killed during a...
Family left with questions after Marine killed in training exercise

Latest News

World Mammography Day
World Mammography Day awareness
Friday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Friday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Madison holding a vaccine lottery to encourage residents to get the vaccine
Madison holding a vaccine lottery to encourage residents to get the COVID vaccine
Madison holding a vaccine lottery to encourage residents to get the vaccine
Madison holding vaccine lottery to encourage residents to get vaccine