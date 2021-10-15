Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls woman pleads guilty in sex trafficking case

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman charged with sex trafficking of a child is plead guilty Friday in a plea agreement.

According to federal court documents, Melanie Joyce Hollingsworth helped organize sexual contact between a teen and two men over a 10 month period in 2020. Hollingsworth was charged with one count of sex trafficking. Hollingsworth faces 10 years to life in prison and could also face a $250,000 fine.

A Spencer, Iowa man, Ronald Dean Johnson is charged with producing child porn in the federal case.

Hollingsworth is also charged with 10 counts of prostitution, five counts of pimping, five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, abuse of a minor, and human trafficking in a state case.

Sioux Falls man, Robert Eugene Stafani, is charged with four counts of fourth-degree rape, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of sexual contact with a child in the state case.

Hollingsworth faces 10 years to life in prison and could also face a $250,000 fine.

