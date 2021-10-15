Avera Medical Minute
Walz to deploy National Guard to help ease COVID-19 surge

Gov. Tim Walz talks with members of the National Guard who were helping manage the people there...
Gov. Tim Walz talks with members of the National Guard who were helping manage the people there for appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Earle Brown Heritage Center, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Walz toured a community vaccination clinic to highlight efforts to vaccinate Minnesotans who are 65 and over Thursday.(Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz says he’ll use the Minnesota National Guard to help alleviate staffing shortages at hospitals and care facilities that are struggling with the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The governor announced plans Friday at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale for alleviating bottlenecks caused by staffing shortages that prevent hospitals from moving recovering patients to transitional and long-term care facilities.

Around 400 Minnesota hospital patients are waiting for beds to open up at other care centers.

Walz says the number of Guard soldiers who will be deployed to help out and their exact roles have yet to be determined.

