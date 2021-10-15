Avera Medical Minute
World Mammography Day awareness

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today is World Mammography Day. Traci Redmond, a certified nurse practitioner from Avera, shared how imperative it is for women to get annual mammograms. It is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Traci stressed the importance of taking the time to make an appointment for a mammogram. Early testing offers early detection and could save a life.

