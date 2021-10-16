A Beautiful Fall Weekend Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a cool and blustery end to the week, the weekend is shaping up to be much better. The only thing we’ll have to deal with is frosty conditions during the morning hours.

TODAY: There will be areas of widespread frost early in the morning. Skies will be sunny areawide thanks to a large area of high pressure centered across the southern plains. Winds will be out of the W at 5-10 mph, increasing to 10-20 mph into the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s, with some upper 60s possible south of I-90.

TONIGHT: We’ll have clear skies and a light W wind shifting to the S and SW overnight. Lows drop back into the 30s once again so the potential for frost is there once again.

SUNDAY: Skies remain clear once again as high pressure continues to remain dominate. Winds will be out of the S at 5-15 mph, which will help bring in some warmer temperatures. Highs for most towns should climb into the 70s, which would be about 10-15 degrees above average for mid-October. Lows drop back into the 40s, so frosty conditions won’t be a concern.

MONDAY: The warmth and sunshine will continue, but we will see a weak wave of energy bring some clouds in for the afternoon hours ahead of a cold front. Winds however, will become breezy out of the S and SE at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Highs climb back into the low to mid 70s with lows in the 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: The next low pressure will trek towards the area Tuesday into Wednesday, and bring with it some cooler air and a chance of showers Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. Some models want to throw in some snow mixing in Wednesday morning, but I think we will stay warm enough for mostly rain, but should we see snow mix in, don’t expect any accumulation from it. Highs range from the low 60s west to around 70 east Tuesday, but will plummet into the 40s and 50s Wednesday. Along with that, winds will be breezy out of the N and NNW.

THURSDAY AND BEYOND: We start to clear out heading towards the end of next week into next weekend. Temperatures will be in the 50s Thursday and Friday, but we should see a return to the 60s next weekend. Long term outlooks continue to show a good chance of the above average temperatures continuing for the rest of October.

