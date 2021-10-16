Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Belle Fourche man dies in car accident

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIP, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Belle Fourche man has been identified as the person who died last Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Philip.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a Ford F150 pickup was northbound on 212th Avenue, which is a gravel road, when the driver attempted to turn towards the east ditch. The vehicle collided with a southbound 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.

Sheldon Mead, the 50-year-old driver of the Ford pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two male passengers, ages 59 and 12, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the Philip hospital. Both passengers were from Box Elder.

Both male occupants of the Dodge pickup were not injured.

None of the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
Culver’s ‘Curderburger’ a hit in home state
Sioux Falls woman pleads guilty in sex trafficking case
Students return to campuses across South Dakota.
SDSU police: Unkown man entered woman’s dorm room
Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Police: Iowa teen admitted to killing parents to ‘take charge of his life’
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes were found under a California home. An expert blamed the drought for...
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes found under California home

Latest News

Art Show Benefit in Sioux Falls Saturday
Art Show Benefit in Sioux Falls Saturday
Art Show Benefit in Sioux Falls Saturday
Art Show in Sioux Falls
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Brookings white cane walk
Brookings has first ever White Cane Awareness Walk