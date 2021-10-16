Avera Medical Minute
Brookings County Sheriff’s Office warns of loosened lug nuts

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of Volga to check their vehicle’s lug nuts before taking off down the road.

Saturday, the sheriff’s office put out a warning on their Facebook page that they have had “numerous reports of individuals loosening the lug nuts on cars in the Volga Area.”

According to the Brookings Register, Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring said he wasn’t aware of loosened lug nuts resulting in any accidents in Brookings County as of midday Saturday.

Sebring added, “It’s illegal to tamper with a vehicle, and those who do so could face criminal charges.”

Below is the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office full statement:

***Attention Volga Residents***

Before driving anywhere please take a moment to check the lug nuts on your vehicles! We have had numerous reports of individuals loosening the lug nuts on cars in the Volga Area. Please spread this around to parties who may not have access to Facebook.

If you have any further information regarding this, please contact the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

To view the Brookings Register’s full story, click here.

