Chris Stapleton concert rescheduled until November

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country music superstar Chris Stapleton is rescheduling his Sioux Falls concert after coming down with laryngitis.

The concert, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 16, has been moved to November 14, 2021.

The Denny Sanford Premier Center announced the news Saturday afternoon.

Chris Stapleton released a statement to his fans about the concert. It reads:

To all my friends in Sioux Falls, I am sorry to let you know that I am unable to perform tonight’s show due to laryngitis. I want you all to know this wasn’t a decision we made lightly. I was hoping that my voice would improve with time today, but it has only gotten worse. We sincerely apologize to every ticket holder & hope to see you all on the rescheduled date, 11.14.2021. We love you and appreciate your understanding. - Chris Stapleton

Refunds will be available starting on Monday, October 18.

