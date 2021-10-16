Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Alexandria!

Ahead of the regular season finale between Howard and Hanson!
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The regular season concludes for 11B and 9-Man programs in South Dakota this Football Friday, and it’s hard to imagine a better way to end than two unbeaten teams playing to finish off a perfect season!

The Hanson Beavers, ranked #1 in 9AA at 7-0, host the Howard Tigers, also 7-0 and ranked #2 in 9A, tonight and our Tailgate Tour is stopping in Alexandria to check out all the action! You can hear from Hanson coach Jim Haskamp and get our Dakota News Now Sports Puppy Pick in the video above! In the video below get the 411 on the Tigers from Pat Ruml!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Police: Iowa teen admitted to killing parents to ‘take charge of his life’
28-year-old Jeff Pour and 26-year-old Steven Tuopeh were both charged with aggravated assault.
Police: Victim in Sunday assault dies from injuries, two arrested
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre’s company ordered to repay $828K in misspent welfare cash
Jonothan Barnette, 24, joined the U.S. Marine Corps four years ago. He was killed during a...
Family left with questions after Marine killed in training exercise

Latest News

Touchdown for Madison at West Central
Dog day in Hartford as Madison Bulldogs dominate at West Central
Take field against Mobridge-Pollock
Roncalli rolls in regular season finale against Mobridge-Pollock
Touchdown catch for Hills-Beaver Creek
Hills-Beaver Creek takes down Red Rock Central
Touchdown for Madison at West Central
Madison rolls at West Central