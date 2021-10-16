FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Alexandria!

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The regular season concludes for 11B and 9-Man programs in South Dakota this Football Friday, and it’s hard to imagine a better way to end than two unbeaten teams playing to finish off a perfect season!

The Hanson Beavers, ranked #1 in 9AA at 7-0, host the Howard Tigers, also 7-0 and ranked #2 in 9A, tonight and our Tailgate Tour is stopping in Alexandria to check out all the action! You can hear from Hanson coach Jim Haskamp and get our Dakota News Now Sports Puppy Pick in the video above! In the video below get the 411 on the Tigers from Pat Ruml!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.