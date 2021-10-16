FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 8 (10-15-21)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In our ninth edition of Football Friday the regular season in South Dakota came to a close for 11B and all three 9-Man classes.

Click on the video viewer to watch the complete show with results from all ranked teams and featuring 14 prep games in South Dakota and Southwest Minnesota:

-Jefferson @ Harrisburg

-RC Central @ Brandon Valley

-Roosevelt @ Lincoln

-Washington @ RC Stevens

-Pierre @ Aberdeen

-Yankton @ Brookings

-Canton @ SF Christian

-Dakota Valley @ Dell Rapids

-Parker @ Elk Point-Jefferson

-Kimball/White Lake @ Platte-Geddes

-Howard @ Hanson

-Chester @ Garretson

-De Smet @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary

-Jackson County Central @ Pipestone

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.