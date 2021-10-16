FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 8 (10-15-21)
Featuring highlights from 14 prep games!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In our ninth edition of Football Friday the regular season in South Dakota came to a close for 11B and all three 9-Man classes.
Click on the video viewer to watch the complete show with results from all ranked teams and featuring 14 prep games in South Dakota and Southwest Minnesota:
-Jefferson @ Harrisburg
-RC Central @ Brandon Valley
-Roosevelt @ Lincoln
-Washington @ RC Stevens
-Pierre @ Aberdeen
-Yankton @ Brookings
-Canton @ SF Christian
-Dakota Valley @ Dell Rapids
-Parker @ Elk Point-Jefferson
-Kimball/White Lake @ Platte-Geddes
-Howard @ Hanson
-Chester @ Garretson
-De Smet @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary
-Jackson County Central @ Pipestone
