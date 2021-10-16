Avera Medical Minute
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 8 (10-15-21)

Featuring highlights from 14 prep games!
By Zach Borg and Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In our ninth edition of Football Friday the regular season in South Dakota came to a close for 11B and all three 9-Man classes.

Click on the video viewer to watch the complete show with results from all ranked teams and featuring 14 prep games in South Dakota and Southwest Minnesota:

-Jefferson @ Harrisburg

-RC Central @ Brandon Valley

-Roosevelt @ Lincoln

-Washington @ RC Stevens

-Pierre @ Aberdeen

-Yankton @ Brookings

-Canton @ SF Christian

-Dakota Valley @ Dell Rapids

-Parker @ Elk Point-Jefferson

-Kimball/White Lake @ Platte-Geddes

-Howard @ Hanson

-Chester @ Garretson

-De Smet @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary

-Jackson County Central @ Pipestone

Latest News

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 9 (10-15-20)
Live in Alexandria
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Alexandria!
Touchdown for Madison at West Central
Dog day in Hartford as Madison Bulldogs dominate at West Central
Take field against Mobridge-Pollock
Roncalli rolls in regular season finale against Mobridge-Pollock