Harrisburg resident arrested after being found passed out behind the wheel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday morning around 9:00, deputies were called to a rural Lincoln County address for a suspicious vehicle report.

Upon arrival, a 49-year-old Harrisburg resident was found passed out behind the wheel.

The driver was arrested for DUI 2nd, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, and drug paraphernalia.

