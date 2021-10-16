Pheasant season starts in South Dakota

FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday is the official start of the pheasant hunting season in South Dakota. When pheasant season comes around, hunters are excited to get a chance to spend some time outdoors, doing what they love.

“I look forward to pheasant season every year, I’ve hunted in South Dakota four times now,” said Richard Adams, a hunter from Virginia. “South Dakota is the best place to hunt pheasants in the country and that’s the reason I keep coming back here.”

It’s not just hunting that gets people excited for this time of year but being able to do it with a good group of people.

“I think a lot of it is the camaraderie, the fellowship with the folks that are out there hunting,” said Gray Styers, a hunter from North Carolina. “The weather’s beautiful, the land is gorgeous, it’s a lot of fun to watch the dogs, shoot the birds, it’s just a great time.”

Going pheasant hunting also gives people the chance to meet people from all over the country, and some from other parts of the world.

“I hunted with a group in Mitchell in 2016 and one of the guys that were hunting was from Denmark and it’s very interesting to meet different people, I always enjoy that,” said Adams.

For the hunters though, nothing beats when they see a bird take flight.

“When you hear it and they start yelling rooster, rooster, your adrenaline gets going, it’s excitement, that’s probably why I miss so many of them,” said Brad Hammer, a hunter from Iowa.

The hunters who came out this weekend hope to get a few more hunting trips before the season ends on January 31st.

