Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

4th annual Shoe Drive For Kids

By Cordell Wright
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 4th Annual Shoe Drive for Kids is taking place at Severance on Sunday, Oct 17th starting at Noon.

Rudy M. Navarrete’s will provide a $10 all-you-can-eat taco bar. All proceeds will help to purchase new, brand name shoes for kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

The event will continue each Sunday for several more weeks at other local breweries including Woodgrain Brewing Company, Fernson Downtown, and Covert Artisan Ales.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in field identified as missing Iowa boy
Friday morning around 9:00, deputies were called to a rural Lincoln County address for a...
Harrisburg resident arrested after being found passed out behind the wheel
Chris Stapleton concert rescheduled until November
Red and blue lights
Brookings County Sheriff’s Office warns of loosened lug nuts
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
Culver’s ‘Curderburger’ a hit in home state

Latest News

Cork + Kegs benefiting Cystic Fibrosis
Cork + Kegs benefiting Cystic Fibrosis
Cork + Kegs benefiting Cystic Fibrosis
Cork + Kegs benefiting Cystic Fibrosis
4th annual Shoe Drive For Kids
4th annual Shoe Drive For Kids
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins