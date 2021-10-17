SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 4th Annual Shoe Drive for Kids is taking place at Severance on Sunday, Oct 17th starting at Noon.

Rudy M. Navarrete’s will provide a $10 all-you-can-eat taco bar. All proceeds will help to purchase new, brand name shoes for kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

The event will continue each Sunday for several more weeks at other local breweries including Woodgrain Brewing Company, Fernson Downtown, and Covert Artisan Ales.

