Cork + Kegs benefiting Cystic Fibrosis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a year off due to COVID-19, Corks + Kegs returns to Sioux Falls benefiting those with Cystic Fibrosis.

The event has been moved to outdoors for the safety of the public and will take place at the Mary Jo Arboretum.

You can purchase tickets for the event on the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for Minnesota and Dakotas Chapter website.

