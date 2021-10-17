Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota pheasant hunters see blue skies, lots of birds

Pheasant
Pheasant(kfyr)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Pheasant hunters making their annual trek to South Dakota were greeted with warm weather and blue skies on opening day.

Wildlife officials say that despite extreme drought conditions in the spring, when pheasants nest and hatch, a mild winter and positive field reports from throughout the state should help the success rate.

Phil Miller, a dentist from Georgia who makes yearly hunting trips to South Dakota, says he likes the state’s “welcoming culture.” He says he bagged more pheasants Saturday than the previous two years combined.

Wildlife officials said more than 1.1 million pheasants were bagged by 121,000 hunters in South Dakota last year, when the state Legislature extended the season from 79 to 107 days.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in field identified as missing Iowa boy
Friday morning around 9:00, deputies were called to a rural Lincoln County address for a...
Harrisburg resident arrested after being found passed out behind the wheel
Chris Stapleton concert rescheduled until November
Red and blue lights
Brookings County Sheriff’s Office warns of loosened lug nuts
South Dakota parents struggle seeing their kids even with court order.
South Dakota parents voice concerns over visitation despite having court orders

Latest News

Cork + Kegs benefiting Cystic Fibrosis
Cork + Kegs benefiting Cystic Fibrosis
4th Annual Shoe Drive for Kids
4th annual Shoe Drive For Kids
Cork + Kegs benefiting Cystic Fibrosis
Cork + Kegs benefiting Cystic Fibrosis
4th annual Shoe Drive For Kids
4th annual Shoe Drive For Kids