STATE AA BOYS SOCCER: Yankton dethrones O’Gorman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Braylen Bietz started a Yankton rally with six minutes to play in a scoreless State AA Soccer Championship against O’Gorman at Howard Wood Field.

And he finished both it and the O’Gorman Knights hopes for a second straight championship.

After initially hitting the crossbar, Bietz scored a rebound goal with 6:03 to go that proved the difference in the Bucks 1-0 championship victory.

