STATE AA BOYS SOCCER: Yankton dethrones O’Gorman
Bucks win title 1-0
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Braylen Bietz started a Yankton rally with six minutes to play in a scoreless State AA Soccer Championship against O’Gorman at Howard Wood Field.
And he finished both it and the O’Gorman Knights hopes for a second straight championship.
After initially hitting the crossbar, Bietz scored a rebound goal with 6:03 to go that proved the difference in the Bucks 1-0 championship victory.
