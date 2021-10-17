Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

STATE AA GIRLS SOCCER: Halle Miller’s unlikely penalty kick winner caps Roosevelt’s improbable championship run

10th seed Riders stun Rapid City Stevens 4-3 in penalty kicks
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Entering the State AA Girls Soccer Tournament the Roosevelt Rough Riders seemed hard pressed to even win a game in it. They came into the tournament with a losing record, 4-5-1, and had just lost one of their seniors, Halle Miller, to a broken collarbone that would only allow her to participate in penalty kicks.

So perhaps it was destiny that Miller, in her only action of the tournament, completed the 10th-seeded Riders Cinderella run with the game-winning goal in penalty kicks, delivering a 4-3 penalty kick victory over Rapid City Stevens after the two teams had tied at the end of regulation.

Shea Ellender gave the Raiders the lead 21 minutes into the match with a long free kick goal. That advantage stood until the middle of the second half when, off a corner kick, Camryn Wilkinson scored the equalizer on a header.

The teams play through a pair of ten minute overtime periods before advancing to the penalty kick shootout. The Raiders had several chances to potentially clinch victory after their goaltender made two saves, but each time Rapid City Stevens hit post.

With the shootout tied at three after five rounds, Stevens sailed their sixth round kick over the net, giving Miller a chance to finish the game.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in field identified as missing Iowa boy
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
Culver’s ‘Curderburger’ a hit in home state
Sioux Falls woman pleads guilty in sex trafficking case
Students return to campuses across South Dakota.
SDSU police: Unkown man entered woman’s dorm room
Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Police: Iowa teen admitted to killing parents to ‘take charge of his life’

Latest News

Coyotes win MVFC football contest 34-21
USD makes road statement at Northern Iowa
TD catch vs. Western Illinois
SDSU gets back on track with big second half at Western Illinois
TD catch vs. Western Illinois
SDSU bounces back at Western Illinois
Scores State championship winning penalty kick goal
STATE AA GIRLS SOCCER: Roosevelt completes Cinderella run