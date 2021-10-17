STATE AA GIRLS SOCCER: Halle Miller’s unlikely penalty kick winner caps Roosevelt’s improbable championship run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Entering the State AA Girls Soccer Tournament the Roosevelt Rough Riders seemed hard pressed to even win a game in it. They came into the tournament with a losing record, 4-5-1, and had just lost one of their seniors, Halle Miller, to a broken collarbone that would only allow her to participate in penalty kicks.

So perhaps it was destiny that Miller, in her only action of the tournament, completed the 10th-seeded Riders Cinderella run with the game-winning goal in penalty kicks, delivering a 4-3 penalty kick victory over Rapid City Stevens after the two teams had tied at the end of regulation.

Shea Ellender gave the Raiders the lead 21 minutes into the match with a long free kick goal. That advantage stood until the middle of the second half when, off a corner kick, Camryn Wilkinson scored the equalizer on a header.

The teams play through a pair of ten minute overtime periods before advancing to the penalty kick shootout. The Raiders had several chances to potentially clinch victory after their goaltender made two saves, but each time Rapid City Stevens hit post.

With the shootout tied at three after five rounds, Stevens sailed their sixth round kick over the net, giving Miller a chance to finish the game.

