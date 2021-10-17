STATE A BOYS SOCCER: Sioux Falls Christian repeats and caps perfect season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Christian repeated as State A Boy’s Soccer Championship in “perfect” fashion.

Playing Tea in the title match for the fourth straight year, the Chargers got a pair of goals from Tyson Reitsma on their way to a 3-2 victory on Saturday afternoon at Howard Wood Field, capping a perfect 14-0 season.

After a scoreless first half the Titans went ahead about a minute into the second half on Ashdan Farrell’s tally. The Chargers answered about 20 minutes later with Reitsma’s first goal on a penalty kick. Less than a minute after that Emerson Brazones scored to give the Chargers their first lead.

With 13 minutes to play Reitsma scored what prove to be the game winner by sliding it past the keeper. Tea’s Ean Minnaert scored with 7:50 to close the gap, but the Titans couldn’t complete the comeback and force overtime.

