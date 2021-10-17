STATE A GIRLS SOCCER: West Central wins championship for fifth time in six years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - West Central senior Rylee Haldemann said that she just wanted to win her final game.

She made sure her Trojans would go out on a winning note all by herself.

Haldemann scored both West Central goals to lead the Trojans to a 2-1 victory over Dakota Valley at Howard Wood Field on Saturday morning. It’s the second consecutive championship for West Central and their fifth in the last six years.

Haldemann gave West Central the lead about five minutes in by breaking past a defender and kicking home the only score of the first half. Things took a turn for Haldemann in the second half when she was called for a handball penalty that set up Emma Deacon’s penalty kick equalizer with a little over 12 minutes to play.

After West Central was whistled with 5:31 to go, Haldemann was selected to take the free kick and scored into the top right corner.

