13 new deaths, 354 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 354 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Monday’s COVID-19 report includes data through 1 pm Friday. Tuesday’s report will include data from 1 pm Friday through 1 pm Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 150,350. 142,329 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased to 5,819.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased slightly to 193. Overall, 7,671 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 441,076South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 410,474 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated. 30,332 booster shots have been administered in the state.

The state reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths Monday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,202.

