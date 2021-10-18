6 vehicles involved in I-29 crash after nearly 100 cattle got free near Brookings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say six vehicles were involved in accidents in Brookings County when 90 heads of cattle got out of a pen overnight Saturday.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a car vs cow crash on I-29 north of Brookings at 1:30 am Saturday. Authorities say approximately 90 heads of cattle had gotten out of a pen with some walking across the interstate.

As deputies were responded to the first accident, six other vehicles struck multiple other cattle.

In total, six vehicles and 12 cattle were involved in the crashes.

