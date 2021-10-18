Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

“Citizen Taco” highlights Sioux Falls development

By Cordell Wright
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Citizen Taco” takes place every Wednesday from 12:00 - 1:00 PM at the Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls with the overarching goal of bettering the city.

“Citizen Taco stands for taking action, creating opportunities. Simply put we gather, we talking about projects that we’re working on in the community, and we eat tacos,” Jordan Deffenbaugh said, one of the founders of Citizen Taco.

One of the core principles of the event is creating a community effort.

“We all need to be working together to make this city better. It is not just one group or one organization or one person. It’s all of us,” Deffenbaugh said.

The event is open to the public, anyone and everyone is welcome to come and discuss their ideas.

“We have to think that every great idea happened over dinner. I think truly great things can happen when we allow ourselves to come together,” Deffenbaugh said.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
Friday morning around 9:00, deputies were called to a rural Lincoln County address for a...
Harrisburg resident arrested after being found passed out behind the wheel
South Dakota parents struggle seeing their kids even with court order.
South Dakota parents voice concerns over visitation despite having court orders
Chris Stapleton concert rescheduled until November
Red and blue lights
Brookings County Sheriff’s Office warns of loosened lug nuts

Latest News

"Citizen Taco" highlights Sioux Falls development
"Citizen Taco" highlights Sioux Falls development
Volunteers rake leaves for those who can't
“Rake the Town” event takes place October 29, 30
Great Bear installs new ski lift
Great Bear unveils new ski lift
Monday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Monday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins