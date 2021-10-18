“Citizen Taco” highlights Sioux Falls development

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Citizen Taco” takes place every Wednesday from 12:00 - 1:00 PM at the Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls with the overarching goal of bettering the city.

“Citizen Taco stands for taking action, creating opportunities. Simply put we gather, we talking about projects that we’re working on in the community, and we eat tacos,” Jordan Deffenbaugh said, one of the founders of Citizen Taco.

One of the core principles of the event is creating a community effort.

“We all need to be working together to make this city better. It is not just one group or one organization or one person. It’s all of us,” Deffenbaugh said.

The event is open to the public, anyone and everyone is welcome to come and discuss their ideas.

“We have to think that every great idea happened over dinner. I think truly great things can happen when we allow ourselves to come together,” Deffenbaugh said.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.