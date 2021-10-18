Avera Medical Minute
Coyotes “answer the bell” in rolling at Northern Iowa

USD wins first game in Cedar Falls in eight years
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) - In 2013 the Coyote football team upset then 11th-ranked Northern Iowa Panthers 38-31 in double overtime for one of the biggest wins in the program’s Division One history.

Last night’s USD win at the UNI Dome was their first since that memorable game and every bit as big.

Unlike eight years ago, though, it clearly wasn’t an upset.

That’s because it was obvious that South Dakota was the better team in pushing around the 16th-ranked Panthers in a 34-21 victory.

USD had a remarkably balanced offense, passing for 153 yards and rushing for 161. Quarterback Carson Camp missed on only five passes and threw a pair of touchdowns to help South Dakota open up a 24-0 halftime lead.

When UNI made a run to get back within ten the Coyote defense slammed the door on them. They held the Panther rushing attack to just 90 yards, sacked UNI quarterback Theo Day five times and forced three turnovers to seal one of the most impressive wins in the Bob Nielson era.

The Coyotes, ranked 21st in both FCS polls, host Illinois State next Saturday at 1:00 PM.

