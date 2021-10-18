Cystic Fibrosis Foundation holds fundraiser in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Minnesota/Dakota’s Chapter hosted a fundraiser Sunday at the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum, just outside Sioux Falls. The goal, to celebrate the resilience of the CF community and to further their mission to find a cure.

CF is an inherited disorder that affects the cells that produce mucus, sweat, and digestive juices. The disease causes this fluid to become thick and sticky, affecting the lungs and digestive system.

“When people think about cystic fibrosis, they think about the lungs being infected with bacteria, difficulty breathing, thick secretions, and then also the pancreas doesn’t work, so then they have to take digestive enzymes to absorb the nutrients from their food,” said Stacy Peters, Sanford Health Cystic Fibrosis Pharmacist.

Those affected by CF cannot be in the same room with another person who is infected. Having events like this fundraiser not only provides the money necessary for research but also lets the families of those affected by the disease see they are not alone.

“CF is a very isolating disease, we know people that might be the only person in their county that have it and when we’re able to get people together, it makes that disease seem a lot less isolating,” said Joe Schwei, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Minnesota/Dakota’s Chapter Executive Director. “Bringing people together is super important it lets you know there’s a community and that we have an army of supporters.”

At the Corks and Kegs event, participants got to have some food and drink while bidding in an auction. All the funds raised go towards the goal of finding a cure for CF, to help people like Kevin Petoske’s 12-year-old daughter.

“We found out when she was 10 days old, as new parents we are already going through a lot of changes, a lot of uncertainties, and having that thrown into the mix was tough,” said Petoske. “It was really hard and then of course your worries just go directly to her and how can you help her get through this and make her life the best it can be.”

More information on the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.