Doctor discusses factors contributing to death of Colin Powell

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The world continues to react to the death of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell. According to his family, Powell passed away early Monday due to complications from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. A longtime aide to Powell did say he has been treated over the past few years for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body’s ability to fight infection. Studies have shown that those cancer patients do not get as much protection from the COVID-19 vaccines compared to healthier people. We spoke with Sanford Health Vice President Medical Officer Dr. Mike Wilde about the connection, and how COVID is being handled locally.

