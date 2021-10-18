Doctor discusses factors contributing to death of Colin Powell

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The world continues to react to the death of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell. According to his family, Powell passed away early Monday due to complications from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. A longtime aide to Powell did say he has been treated over the past few years for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body’s ability to fight infection. Studies have shown that those cancer patients do not get as much protection from the COVID-19 vaccines compared to healthier people. We spoke with Sanford Health Vice President Medical Officer Dr. Mike Wilde about the connection, and how COVID is being handled locally.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.