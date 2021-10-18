Great Bear unveils new ski lift

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls unveiled its new ski lift to the general public Saturday.

The event took place during the annual OctoBEARfest.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and his family took the first lift rides. The public was invited to take a ride throughout the afternoon.

The previous red chair lift had been installed at the park for 40 years.

The new lift has more padded seats and retention bars.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.