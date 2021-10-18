Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 8 (10-17-21)

Top sights, sounds and moments from week in prep and college football
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The regular season came to an end for several prep football teams in South Dakota while the postseason is on the horizon for everyone else.

Here’s a look back at some of the best sights, sounds and moments from the week that was in our ninth installment of Gridiron Greatness!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in field identified as missing Iowa boy
Friday morning around 9:00, deputies were called to a rural Lincoln County address for a...
Harrisburg resident arrested after being found passed out behind the wheel
Chris Stapleton concert rescheduled until November
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
Red and blue lights
Brookings County Sheriff’s Office warns of loosened lug nuts

Latest News

Jacks take field for final home game
SDSU soccer wraps up record-breaking home season with win over UND
Take field prior to win over Yankton
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 8 (10-17-21)
Jacks take field for final home game
SDSU soccer tops UND
Hat Trick against NDSU
Jordan Centineo’s Hat Trick helps Coyotes blast Bison