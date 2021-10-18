“I’m going to freaking win this for us!” Halle Miller’s comeback caps remarkable Roosevelt run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On a State Soccer Championship Saturday where all four title games were decided by one goal or less, Roosevelt and Halle Miller authored the most dramatic, and improbable, ending of all.

That the Riders even won the title after entering the tournament as the tenth seed with a 4-5-1 record was stunning enough. Yet in penalty kicks of the championship game against Rapid City Stevens, with a chance to win, they turned to a senior they thought wouldn’t play for them ever again only a few weeks ago.

Miller broke her collarbone prior to the playoffs and tried to get clearance throughout the Riders run. Eventually she was allowed to participate but only if it was in penalty kicks.

Halle dreamed about getting the chance to play in a championship winning moment, and it came true last night as her boot secured the title.

