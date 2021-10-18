Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

“I’m going to freaking win this for us!” Halle Miller’s comeback caps remarkable Roosevelt run

Senior playing with broken collarbone boots game-winning penalty kick
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On a State Soccer Championship Saturday where all four title games were decided by one goal or less, Roosevelt and Halle Miller authored the most dramatic, and improbable, ending of all.

That the Riders even won the title after entering the tournament as the tenth seed with a 4-5-1 record was stunning enough. Yet in penalty kicks of the championship game against Rapid City Stevens, with a chance to win, they turned to a senior they thought wouldn’t play for them ever again only a few weeks ago.

Miller broke her collarbone prior to the playoffs and tried to get clearance throughout the Riders run. Eventually she was allowed to participate but only if it was in penalty kicks.

Halle dreamed about getting the chance to play in a championship winning moment, and it came true last night as her boot secured the title.

Click on the video viewer to hear her reaction moments after the incredible finish!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in field identified as missing Iowa boy
Friday morning around 9:00, deputies were called to a rural Lincoln County address for a...
Harrisburg resident arrested after being found passed out behind the wheel
Chris Stapleton concert rescheduled until November
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
Red and blue lights
Brookings County Sheriff’s Office warns of loosened lug nuts

Latest News

Hat Trick against NDSU
Jordan Centineo’s Hat Trick helps Coyotes blast Bison
Riders claim 2021 State AA Title
Roosevelt Wins Improbable State Soccer Title
Hat Trick against NDSU
USD Soccer Blasts Bison
Touchdown catch during 34-21 victory at Northern Iowa
Coyotes “answer the bell” in rolling at Northern Iowa