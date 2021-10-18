Jacky’s opens at The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls food favorite has opened its newest location in The Empire Mall.

Jacky’s, which offers, Latin, Mexican, and Guatemalan dishes, opened its new location Monday. Jacky’s is located in the food court next to Cinnabon and Charley’s Philly Steaks.

The Empire Mall location is the restaurant’s fourth location in Sioux Falls. The first restaurant was opened in 2009 by owner Jacky Vanloh. Evelyn Haro, Jacky’s daughter, will be managing The Empire Mall location; continuing the family business, and staying local.

The restaurant is offering $5 burritos as an opening day special.

