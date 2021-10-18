Jordan Centineo’s Hat Trick helps Coyotes blast Bison

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fourth-year senior Jordan Centineo recorded her first career hat trick to propel South Dakota to a 5-0 victory over North Dakota State Sunday afternoon at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.

The hat trick was the second of the season for the Coyotes and moves them into third place in the Summit League with a record of 4-2 (12 points). Overall, the Yotes move to 9-3-2 while the Bison fall to 2-3 in the conference and 2-9-1 overall.

How it Happened

South Dakota scored the game’s first goal in the 31st minute when fifth year senior Maddison Sullivan got past the Bison defenders on the end line to get the ball in the box for Centineo to get a foot on.

Shortly after the halftime break, Centineo recorded her second goal of the game after beautiful transition work by the Yotes. Fourth-year senior Taylor Cotter took the ball on the left side of the pitch and placed a through ball that split the Bison defenders to a cutting Sullivan who one timed it to Centineo for the goal.

No less than two minutes later, Sullivan rocketed a cross in from the end line to a waiting Shaylee Gailus who headed it in for a goal.

Centineo’s third and final goal of the game came in the 64th minute when junior Hattie Gilbin passed the ball out of the scrum to Centineo would put a boot on it for her third goal.

Freshman Haylee Phoenix capped off the scoring for the Yotes. Sophomore Kayla Aymar placed a ball into Phoenix in the box as she made a move to get past her defender to place a shot on goal. The ball ricochet off a Bison defender and went in for the final goal of the game.

Game Notes

Centineo’s hat trick was the second of the season and the 16th in Coyote history as well as the sixth in the Division I era.

Sullivan continues to pile on the assists recording her fifth and sixth assists on the season. Her six assists are a team high and career high in a season for the Rapid City, South Dakota, native.

South Dakota moves to 7-1 at home and a league-leading 10th shutout on the season. Emma Harkleroad and Caroline Lewis combined to earn the shutout on the afternoon.

Up Next

The Yotes host South Dakota State in their home finale Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. here at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex. The Yotes face the cream of the crop in their final three games of the season in South Dakota State, Denver and Omaha.

